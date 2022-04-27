Smith Moore & CO. Has $888,000 Stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 84.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DMB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.53. 127,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,954. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $17.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

