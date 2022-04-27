Smith Moore & CO. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.75. The company had a trading volume of 69,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,451. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.87.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

