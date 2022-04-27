Smith Moore & CO. Lowers Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Centene by 62.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,451 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 153.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,832 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,299,000 after purchasing an additional 714,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.42. 48,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,749. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.41. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.