Smith Moore & CO. Makes New Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,334,000 after acquiring an additional 363,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,833,000 after acquiring an additional 381,744 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,592,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,941,000 after acquiring an additional 136,276 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after buying an additional 531,070 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,791,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,811,000 after buying an additional 320,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,438. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.59. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Bank of Montreal Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.