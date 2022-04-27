Smith Moore & CO. Makes New Investment in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth approximately $3,708,000. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,654,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,348,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHIL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. 13,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,079. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHIL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benson Hill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

