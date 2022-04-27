Smith Moore & CO. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 103,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 528,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.09. 5,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,550. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $63.53 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

