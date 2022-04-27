Smith Moore & CO. Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after purchasing an additional 273,455 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after purchasing an additional 306,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,146,000 after purchasing an additional 128,604 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $74.84. 62,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,849,317. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.33. The company has a market cap of $199.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

