Smith Moore & CO. Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,617 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in American Express were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.76. The stock had a trading volume of 69,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,639. The firm has a market cap of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 12 month low of $148.85 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.50 and a 200 day moving average of $176.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

