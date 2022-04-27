Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,402 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Perficient by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Perficient by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,103 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.95.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.