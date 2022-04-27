Smith Moore & CO. Sells 99 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.52.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.54. 127,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,211,264. The company has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.