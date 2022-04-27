Smith Moore & CO. Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Prologis by 69.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after buying an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,495,000 after buying an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after buying an additional 419,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $167.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.01. The firm has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.