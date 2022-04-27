Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.79

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 36766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.
About Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.
