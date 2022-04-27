Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,936 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Snap worth $38,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 80.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,601.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

