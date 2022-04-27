Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.15. 390,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,021,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Society Pass in a report on Friday, April 1st.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68.
About Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)
Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.
