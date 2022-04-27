Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.15. 390,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,021,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Society Pass in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOPA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Society Pass in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Society Pass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Society Pass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Society Pass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Society Pass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

