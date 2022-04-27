SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after purchasing an additional 271,592 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,846,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after buying an additional 138,005 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.26.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $244.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.83. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

