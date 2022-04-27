Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 1,548,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,074. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 530.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

