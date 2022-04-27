Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Shares Down 16.7%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Source Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.
Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.
