South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Shares of South Plains Financial stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. 15,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,914. The company has a market cap of $435.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

South Plains Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.