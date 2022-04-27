South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.
Shares of South Plains Financial stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. 15,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,914. The company has a market cap of $435.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.88%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
South Plains Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.
