South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

SPFI traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.63. 217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,987. The company has a market cap of $435.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.60. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 69.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial (Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

