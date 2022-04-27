Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 17.32%.

NASDAQ:SMBC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,151. The company has a market cap of $380.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.90. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,757 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 356,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

