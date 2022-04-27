Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) to post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.23). Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of ($1.72) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,490 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,275,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,541. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

