Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 51 ($0.65) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.47% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON SVML opened at GBX 37.37 ($0.48) on Tuesday. Sovereign Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 22 ($0.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.90 ($0.69). The firm has a market cap of £161.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91.

Get Sovereign Metals alerts:

About Sovereign Metals (Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.