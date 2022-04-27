Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.48.
About Spark Networks (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.