Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.17

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.17. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 42,000 shares trading hands.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Sparta Commercial Services had a negative net margin of 2,012.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

