SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.73

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 17436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBND. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,121,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,159,000 after acquiring an additional 64,602 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 521,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 429,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 153,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,330,000.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

