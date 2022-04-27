SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 121,804 shares.The stock last traded at $174.99 and had previously closed at $173.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.57 and its 200-day moving average is $214.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

