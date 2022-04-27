Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives $31.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVE traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,255,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,615. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

