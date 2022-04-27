Splintershards (SPS) Trading 13.4% Lower This Week

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Splintershards has a total market cap of $74.33 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000839 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009072 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BHO Network (BHO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Splintershards is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 727,426,924 coins and its circulating supply is 661,538,736 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

