Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.54 million.

Shares of SPWH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,853. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPWH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,367.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 75,254 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

