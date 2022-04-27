Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.220-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $607 million-$615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.97 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 346,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,305. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F purchased 9,448,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,091,179 shares of company stock worth $16,073,407 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

