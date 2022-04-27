SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 96,459 shares.The stock last traded at $13.70 and had previously closed at $13.63.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.35%.
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:STEW)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SRH Total Return Fund (STEW)
