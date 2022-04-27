SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 96,459 shares.The stock last traded at $13.70 and had previously closed at $13.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.35%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

