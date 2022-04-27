SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.84.

SSAAY opened at $2.92 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. SSAB AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

