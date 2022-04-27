STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 217.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

NYSE STAG opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

