STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 217.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.
NYSE STAG opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $48.27.
In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.
STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
