Standard Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $494,351.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $494,351.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.75 or 0.07295035 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00050761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.