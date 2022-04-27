Standard Tokenization Protocol Trading Down 5% This Week (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $123.48 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0850 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

