Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.92.

STN opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.93. Stantec has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $67,716,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stantec by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,549,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,877 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,529,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Stantec by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,970,000 after purchasing an additional 375,821 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

