StarterCoin Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (STAC)

StarterCoin (STAC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StarterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StarterCoin has a total market capitalization of $35,910.51 and $53.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About StarterCoin

StarterCoin (CRYPTO:STAC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

