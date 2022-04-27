State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Cloudflare worth $40,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.39.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -113.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average of $133.18.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

