State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,670 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $77,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,830,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,881,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,785,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,021,000 after acquiring an additional 49,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,627. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $299.68 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.54.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.