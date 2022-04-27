State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of First Republic Bank worth $47,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $206,308,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $128,500,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after buying an additional 397,082 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

NYSE:FRC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,306. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.32. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

