State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,347 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of CSX worth $104,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in CSX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.72. 168,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,792,526. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

