State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $37.27 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Teradyne worth $37,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,578,000 after purchasing an additional 194,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Teradyne by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,970,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 113,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,951,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,168 shares of company stock worth $2,248,192 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $3.60 on Wednesday, hitting $111.29. The company had a trading volume of 62,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,689. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

