State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $38.88 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $38,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,465. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.29.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

