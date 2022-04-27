State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $72.34 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Ecolab worth $72,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,377 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 726,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,509,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

NYSE ECL traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, reaching $171.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,384. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.85 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.63 and its 200 day moving average is $203.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

