State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $79.14 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Public Storage worth $79,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Public Storage by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,660,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,432,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 250,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,834,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Public Storage by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after buying an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.65. 2,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.68. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $269.55 and a 1-year high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.71.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

