State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $81.64 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $81,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,302,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,372,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after acquiring an additional 723,733 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,443,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $214.39. 10,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.41 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.48.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

