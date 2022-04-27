State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $85.13 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,380 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $85,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $2,261,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 50.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,819,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,434,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,611 shares of company stock worth $15,290,489. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 68,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,251,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.72.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

