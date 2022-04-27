State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $93.09 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,589,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,169 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Truist Financial worth $93,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Truist Financial by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 57,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

