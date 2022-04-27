State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $98.70 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $98,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $114.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,728. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.87.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $3,573,642.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

