State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Cummins worth $41,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cummins by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cummins by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,604,000 after acquiring an additional 264,096 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

CMI traded up $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.45. 7,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,667. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.